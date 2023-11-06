YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Voters will have to pick between three candidates for the Youngstown Clerk of Courts position, which will be open after the retirement of Clerk Sarah Brown-Clark at the end of the year.

After more than two decades in the Youngstown Clerk of Courts Office, Clerk of Courts candidate Richard Hill is looking to succeed his boss. He is joined by Youngstown City Law Director Jeff Limbian and paralegal and former Youngstown School Board member Corrine Sanderson.

Hill said he understands the caseload and the tasks of the job. He said one of his priorities will be to upgrade the office’s computer and e-filing systems.

Sanderson cited her past paralegal work, which she said would be helpful. Her focus is on controlling costs and cutting back on the clerk’s $3 million budget.

Limbian would like to revamp the office and believes cuts need to be made as well, claiming the office is top-heavy with employees. He said he would like to scale down the number of employees through attrition.

Hill does not believe that staff size needs to be cut, arguing that the current staff of 26 has seen an increasing workload and said the personnel is needed.

All three candidates have political campaign experience. Hill ran unsuccessfully for mayor four years ago, Sanderson served on the Youngstown School Board for one term and Limbian has run for judge in the past but was never elected.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.