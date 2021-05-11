Youngstown clergy members receive latest appointments

Bishop David Bonnar of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown made three clergy appointments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced new appointments for three clergy members May 11.

Bishop David Bonnar appointed Father Zachary Coulter as administrator of St. Joseph Randolph in Mogadore, Ohio.

The bishop also appointed Father Daniel Finnerty as temporary administrator of St. Mary, Orwell and Sacred Heart, Rock Creek.

He’s still the pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Geneva and will take on the temporary role starting June 1.

The bishop hopes to find a permanent replacement to take over as administrator at both parishes by the beginning of October.

The third clergy member is Father James Korda, who will serve as administrator of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell in a special role, appointed by Bishop Bonnar.

Because of his experience in communication, Father Korda will be tasked with implementing a regional pastoral plan and assess the potential future of the Campbell parish.

One of their main goals is to implement one central worship site for parishioners of Campbell and assess financials.

Bishop Bonnar stated that “the parish has a rich history, each parishioner has memories and cherished moments. The Holy Spirit is calling the faith-full people of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish to recognize the need to move forward in order to most effectively utilize God’s gifts and to be unified.”