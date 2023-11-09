YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown CityScape has announced the winners of its 17th annual Beautification Awards.

The awards were presented at Concept Studio in downtown Youngstown.

Eighteen awards were given out in three categories: three in Business, four in Institutional and 11 in Residential.

Winners of the Business category:

Penguin City Brewery

Trek Coffee House

Vallourec Star

Winners of the Institutional category:

Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom

Golden String Radio

SMARTS (Students Motivated by the Arts)

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, Amedia Plaza Walk

Winners of the Residential category:

Christine Anania

Karen Considine

LaShana Ford

Glenda House

Suzanne Murphy

Sandy & Karen Perkins

Mary Kay Sharp

Bob Love

Kenneth & Mary Patton

Robinette Felder

Willie and Mary Mitchell

Among the Residential winners were Bob Love and Cindy Kasek for their house on Weston Avenue in Brownlee Woods.

One of the Institutional winners was Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom for the landscaping work it has done.

“Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom is committed to staying in the city, investing in our city and making sure that we beautify the city,” said Sarah Wilschek, executive director of Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom.

Wilschek said she was pleased to get the award, saying it is exciting.