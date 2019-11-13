Youngstown CityScape announces beautification winners

The awards were announced at a ceremony and reception on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown CityScape announced the winners of its 13th annual “Youngstown CityScape Beautification Awards.”

The awards were announced at a ceremony and reception on Tuesday at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

Awards were given in four categories.

Winners in the Business category were:

Noble Creature Cask House – Ira and Marcy Gearhart

ISLE Offices – Jimmy Sutman

Winners in the Institution category were:

Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater – Eric Ryan and associates

Lincoln Park Walking Trail – St. Angela Merici Parish

Park Vista – Ohio Living

The Lily Pond restoration project – Mill Creek MetroParks

Taft Elementary School Gardens – Danielle Lewis

Winners in the Community category were:

Land Bank-Neighborhood Assoc. Beautification Projects – Mah. County Land Bank

Lincoln Knolls Community Playground – Lincoln Knolls Neighborhood group

Mahoning Ave Bus Shelter – Rocky Ridge Neighbors and partners

Central Sq Monument enhancement Eagle Scout project – Rocco Shasho

Spring Commons information kiosk Eagle Scout Project – Calder Lenhart

Winners in the Residential category were:

2268 Fifth Ave. – Bonnie Lucic

921 Wilkinson Ave. – Sergey and Luidmilla Granita

2701 S Schenley Ave. – Renee Renshaw

1705 McCollum Rd. – Patrick and Sandy Crystal

1805 Ohio Ave. – Angela and Lawrence Wells

3803 Hudson Ave. – Donald and Joseph Jr. Babsich

“Each year, we recognize the effort and the pride that those in the community display with their property. It may be a multi-million dollar development or simply an exceptionally beautiful lawn in a neighborhood. CityScape’s awards are a small way for us to say ‘thank you’ to others who are committed to making a difference in helping Youngstown look inviting,” said Sharon Letson, Executive Director of Youngstown CityScape.