Youngstown CityScape announces beautification winners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown CityScape announced the winners of its 13th annual “Youngstown CityScape Beautification Awards.”
The awards were announced at a ceremony and reception on Tuesday at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.
Awards were given in four categories.
Winners in the Business category were:
- Noble Creature Cask House – Ira and Marcy Gearhart
- ISLE Offices – Jimmy Sutman
Winners in the Institution category were:
- Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater – Eric Ryan and associates
- Lincoln Park Walking Trail – St. Angela Merici Parish
- Park Vista – Ohio Living
- The Lily Pond restoration project – Mill Creek MetroParks
- Taft Elementary School Gardens – Danielle Lewis
Winners in the Community category were:
- Land Bank-Neighborhood Assoc. Beautification Projects – Mah. County Land Bank
- Lincoln Knolls Community Playground – Lincoln Knolls Neighborhood group
- Mahoning Ave Bus Shelter – Rocky Ridge Neighbors and partners
- Central Sq Monument enhancement Eagle Scout project – Rocco Shasho
- Spring Commons information kiosk Eagle Scout Project – Calder Lenhart
Winners in the Residential category were:
- 2268 Fifth Ave. – Bonnie Lucic
- 921 Wilkinson Ave. – Sergey and Luidmilla Granita
- 2701 S Schenley Ave. – Renee Renshaw
- 1705 McCollum Rd. – Patrick and Sandy Crystal
- 1805 Ohio Ave. – Angela and Lawrence Wells
- 3803 Hudson Ave. – Donald and Joseph Jr. Babsich
“Each year, we recognize the effort and the pride that those in the community display with their property. It may be a multi-million dollar development or simply an exceptionally beautiful lawn in a neighborhood. CityScape’s awards are a small way for us to say ‘thank you’ to others who are committed to making a difference in helping Youngstown look inviting,” said Sharon Letson, Executive Director of Youngstown CityScape.