Youngstown CityScape announces Beautification Award winners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown announced the winners of its 14th annual “Youngstown CityScape Beautification Awards” in a virtual event Tuesday, November 12.
This year, 20 awards were given in three categories including Residential, Community and Business.
Winners in the Business category were:
- Westside Bowl
Winners in the Community category were:
- Oak Hill Neighborhood Association
- First Unitarian Universalist Church
- Helping Hands Ministries
Winners in the Residential category were:
- Ms. Cynthia Rickard
- Mr. Felipe Soto
- Mr. Juan Torres
- Ms. Sarah Fenton
- Mr. Norm Cappitte
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Lisa Demain
- Ms. Patricia Coney
- Mr. Richard Poole
- Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Dorphine Peace
- Ms. Betty Myers
- Mr. Eric Jones
- Ms. Mary Crock
- Mr. and Mrs. George and La Phaun Bennet
- Mrs. Nancy Heck
- Mr. Simon and Mrs. Florin Ciuhulescu
“Each year, we recognize the effort, creativity, and pride that those in the community display with their property. It may be a multi-million dollar development or simply an exceptionally beautiful lawn in a neighborhood. CityScape’s awards are a way for us to recognize the energy in our city and say ‘thank you’ to others who are committed to making a difference in helping Youngstown look inviting” said Sharon Letson, Executive Director of Youngstown CityScape.