Youngstown City Schools to receive performance audit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber said he will do performance audits of the state’s three school districts, including Youngstown’s, that remain under Academic Distress Commissions, but they will not be done soon.

Faber made his comments on Thursday after releasing the Niles Schools from fiscal emergency. They came in response to a letter earlier this week from Youngstown area State Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan and two others who asked a performance audit — as required by law — be done “as soon as possible.”

“Us doing an audit of that now when they literally just filed those plans in December — because remember, audits are backward-looking — would really be doing a useless deed because they haven’t had a chance to audit to their plans,” said Faber.

Faber said he’s willing to talk with Lepore-Hagan about ways to make the Youngstown Schools fiscally stronger, but he said Youngstown has previously had sound fiscal audits.