YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – YCSD will host their final summer food distribution on Monday, July 27.

At the start of the school year, five-day food distribution will resume for students.

The distribution will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at East High, the former Princeton Junior High and Harding, Paul C. Bunn, Taft, Williamson, Volney and McGuffey elementary schools.