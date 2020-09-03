Youngstown City Schools to continue offering food to kids not in the district next week

The city schools were able to offer this over the spring and summer, and will start it up again next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Next week, the Youngstown City School District will be offering food to children who don’t attend the city schools in addition to those who do.

The United States Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for the school lunch programs, decided to continue the Summer Food Service Program that fed kids in Youngstown over the past several months.

Because of this, the city school district will be able to give food to all children (ages 1 through 18) who live in Youngstown, regardless of where they go to school.

This food giveaway expansion starts Tuesday next week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following week, the giveaways will go back to Mondays.

There will be eight pick-up sites:

Paul C. Bunn Elementary, 1825 Sequoya Dr.

Harding Elementary, 1903 Cordova Ave.

Martin Luther King Elementary, 2724 Mariner Ave.

Volney Rogers Elementary, 2400 S. Schenley Ave.

Williamson Elementary, 58 Williamson Ave.

Wilson Elementary, 2725 Gibson Ave.

Chaney High, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave.

East High, 474 Bennington Ave.

The distribution will be curbside. Five breakfasts and five lunches will be given to each student.

Students will not need to have ID cards to pick up food.