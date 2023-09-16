YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District and Youngstown Education Association have reached a tentative agreement, according to a YEA spokesperson.

The agreement was reached Saturday afternoon, according to YEA spokesperson Jim Courim.

Courim says both the union and school board have agreed to the deal, but union members will report on Monday to vote on the agreement’s ratification.

The agreement comes after over a 13-hour negotiating session on Friday.

No word yet on the details of the agreement.

The teachers have been on strike since August 23.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.