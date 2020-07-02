Youngstown City Schools moving to online-only schooling this fall

CEO Justin Jennings is working on getting devices and internet for every student

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools will be moving to online-only schooling this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Justin Jennings confirmed the plan on Thursday. He said his plan is to get every scholar a device and every household internet through the CARES Act funding.

Later today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to release his plan for the reopening of schools. WYTV will have updates on that announcement, as well as more information from Jennings on Youngstown’s plan on WYTV and WYTV.com later this afternoon.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.