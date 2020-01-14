Youngstown City Schools looks for input from community

The district posted a survey on their website, aimed to improve education for Youngstown City Schools students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools is asking for feedback from parents, staff and community members to help better shape the future of the district.

The district posted a survey on their website, aimed to improve education for Youngstown City Schools students.

“We’re hoping to hear from many people–parents and family members of our scholars, staff members and members of the community at large,” said Justin Jennings, chief executive officer of Youngstown City Schools. “The input will be used to help shape the future of the district as we work to improve academics as well as our scholars.”

The district wants to focus on four key areas as they work to make those improvements: teaching and learning, opportunities for scholars, climate and culture and growth and management.

They are administering the survey with K12 Insight.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. It will take about 10 minutes to complete and responses are anonymous.