YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 1,100 members of the Youngstown City Schools Credit Union are now part of 717 Credit Union following a recent merger.

The deal was finalized Friday with approval of the Ohio Department of Financial Institutions and the National Credit Union Administration. With completion of the merger, 717 has a total of nearly 120,000 members and $1.6 billion in assets, according to 717 Credit Union.

Increasing costs, technology needs and regulatory compliance got the Youngstown City Schools Credit Union (YCSCU) board of directors to search for a financial partner, 717 wrote in a news release.

“This merger reaffirms our commitment to Youngstown and to the education community. It is another big step as 717 continues to deepen ties to the Youngstown area,” said 717 CEO and President John Demmler.

717 offers 13 branch locations and a mobile app, as well as more than 30 ATMs.

The YCSCU office inside the Youngstown Early College High School closed Nov. 30.