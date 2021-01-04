Youngstown City Schools change food distribution time

Seven breakfasts and seven lunches will be distributed per student and there is a limit of five meal packs per vehicle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City School District is changing the time for its weekly food distribution this Wednesday.

“We’ve heard from families that the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time is more convenient for them,” said CEO Justin Jennings. “We want to be as accommodating as we can.”

The distribution sites remain the same: East, Chaney, Martin Luther King, Paul C. Bunn, Harding, Volney, Williamson and Wilson.

The distribution is for students ages 1 to 18.

