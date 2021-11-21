Youngstown City Schools cancels classes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown City Schools announced Sunday they are canceling classes after seeing a significant number of quarantine cases due to COVID-19 exposure.

There will be no school Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Chief of Staff Jeremy Batchelor said in a release there have been additional absences as well as a substitute shortage and that the schools cannot operate safely or efficiently on these days.

All district buildings will undergo deep cleaning and staff will engage in virtual professional development.

Students will not report to school. Classes will resume in person Monday, Nov. 29.