YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The bus garage of the Youngstown City Schools was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to long-time employee Tony DeNiro, who died two years ago from COVID-19.

Seventy-five people attended the dedication, where DeNiro’s wife helped unveil the plaque renaming the garage after her late husband.

DeNiro graduated from Wilson and then worked for the Youngstown Schools for 52 years as a teacher and administrator.

He was instrumental in the 10-year process to build new schools and renovate others.

Before the unveiling, former Superintendent Joe Meranto talked about what DeNiro meant to the Youngstown Schools.

“I never met a guy that cared more about Youngstown City Schools and kids than him. He gave his whole life. In fact, the old expression, he came back, he was helping out, he died with his boots on,” Meranto said.

DeNiro’s family was also given a clock with an engraved plaque as a memento of DeNiro’s dedication.

DeNiro was 74 years old when he died.