YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is starting its summer food program Wednesday.

Families can pick up a week’s worth of meals for each child (18 years and younger) in their house for free.

It’s going to be happening each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

You can pick up the food curbside at Choffin Career and Technical Center at 200 E. Wood St.