Youngstown City Schools adding another day to pick up Chromebooks

School officials will be handing out those devices next Wednesday, from 9 to 1 p.m. and again from 4 to 7 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Parents with kids in Youngstown City Schools will have another chance next week to pick up Chromebooks and iPads.

School officials will be handing out those devices next Wednesday, from 9 to 1 p.m. and again from 4 to 7 p.m.

The goal is to help students learn from home.

Parents or guardians just head to their child’s school to pick up the devices.

School starts back with all-remote learning on Tuesday.

While they’ll be learning from home, once a week, they’ll be able to pick up five breakfasts and lunches from the school. Next week, the pick up is Tuesday afternoon due to the Labor Day weekend.