Youngstown City School District hosts job fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown City School District will be holding a job fair Friday afternoon.

The job fair will be from Noon-4 p.m. at the Youngstown Event Center, located at 12 E. Dewey Ave.

YCSD Chief of Staff Jeremy Batchelor said that they are looking to hire bus drivers, crossing guards, custodians, and food service workers. He also said that applicants can bring their resumes and be a part of onsite interviews.

YCSD CEO Justin Jennings said all YCSD employees play an important role in the care and education of district scholars.

“We think YCSD is a great place to work and we`re hoping for a great turnout Oct. 8,” he said.

The job fair is presented in cooperation with Rachel Wixey & Associates, the district`s substitute management provider. Questions should be directed to the company at 419-725-9499.