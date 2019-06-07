Youngstown City School District announces changes to start and end time for students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District announced that start and end times will be changing next school year.

According to a press release, East High School and Chaney High School students will start classes at 7:30 a.m. and will be dismissed at 2:32 p.m.

Classes previously started at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 4:30 p.m., which created challenges for students who worked, played sports or were involved in extracurricular activities.

“The change ensures that students get to participate in the sports that are so important to them while they benefit from the same amount of instructional time as other students,” said Sonya Gordon, chief of secondary education for the Youngstown City School District.

Youngstown Rayen Early College High School students will also start at 7:30 a.m. and finish classes at 2:32 p.m.

Classes for the nine elementary schools in the district and Rayen Early College Middle School will start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m.