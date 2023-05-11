YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Freshman State Representative Lauren McNally on Thursday announced an award of $52,500 for the Youngstown City Health District.

The money comes from the Ohio Commission on Minority Health. The fund supports health departments in meeting accreditation criteria as well as ensuring access to racial and ethnic populations.

“The goals for this year will be on reducing infant mortality, educating the community on the importance of healthy lifestyles, addressing the social determinants of health and focusing on racial disparities and inequities,” explained Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop in a release.