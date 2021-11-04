Youngstown City Health District holds children’s vaccine clinics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CDC now recommends Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages five to 11, after data showed it’s safe and effective for preventing severe illness from Covid-19.

The Youngstown City Health District is holding clinics Thursday and Friday for children and adults.

Thursday’s runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Rodef Sholom Temple.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. They ask you bring ID, insurance cards (if applicable) and your vaccine card if you’re getting a booster.

Flu shots will also be available and free with proof of insurance.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can make an appointment.

There are also a number of other upcoming child vaccine clinics, which you can find here.

