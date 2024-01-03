YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council on Tuesday night picked its committee assignments.

Julius Oliver of the first ward has the most assignments, serving on nine of the 13 committees under council.

Amber White – the newest councilmember from the 7th Ward – has the least. She’ll serve on two committees.

Anita Davis will chair the finance committee, which is among council’s three most powerful committees. Davis will be joined by Oliver and Mike Ray.

Jimmy Hughes will chair the safety committee and will be joined by Davis and Pat Kelly. All three are former police officers.

The full list of assignments can be viewed in the table below:

COMMITTEECHAIRVICECHAIRMEMBER
FINANCEAnita DavisMike RayJulius Oliver
SAFETYJimmy HughesAnita DavisPat Kelly
INFRASTRUCTURE & GENERAL IMPROVEMENTSSamantha TurnerAnita DavisJulius Oliver
BUILDING & GROUNDSJulius OliverMike RayJimmy Hughes
PUBLIC UTILITIESMike RaySamantha TurnerJimmy Hughes
PARKS & PLAYGROUNDSJulius OliverAnita DavisPat Kelly
LEGISLATIONJimmy HughesPat KellyMike Ray
PARKINGJimmy HughesSamantha TurnerJulius Oliver
PUBLIC HEALTHSamantha TurnerJimmy HughesAmber White
COMMUNITY PLANNING & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTJulius OliverPat KellyMike Ray
EDUCATIONJulius OliverAmber WhitePat Kelly
ZONINGSamantha TurnerJulius OliverJimmy Hughes
CLIMATE CHANGEAnita DavisJulius OliverMike Ray