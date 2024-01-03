YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council on Tuesday night picked its committee assignments.
Julius Oliver of the first ward has the most assignments, serving on nine of the 13 committees under council.
Amber White – the newest councilmember from the 7th Ward – has the least. She’ll serve on two committees.
Anita Davis will chair the finance committee, which is among council’s three most powerful committees. Davis will be joined by Oliver and Mike Ray.
Jimmy Hughes will chair the safety committee and will be joined by Davis and Pat Kelly. All three are former police officers.
The full list of assignments can be viewed in the table below:
|COMMITTEE
|CHAIR
|VICE–CHAIR
|MEMBER
|FINANCE
|Anita Davis
|Mike Ray
|Julius Oliver
|SAFETY
|Jimmy Hughes
|Anita Davis
|Pat Kelly
|INFRASTRUCTURE & GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS
|Samantha Turner
|Anita Davis
|Julius Oliver
|BUILDING & GROUNDS
|Julius Oliver
|Mike Ray
|Jimmy Hughes
|PUBLIC UTILITIES
|Mike Ray
|Samantha Turner
|Jimmy Hughes
|PARKS & PLAYGROUNDS
|Julius Oliver
|Anita Davis
|Pat Kelly
|LEGISLATION
|Jimmy Hughes
|Pat Kelly
|Mike Ray
|PARKING
|Jimmy Hughes
|Samantha Turner
|Julius Oliver
|PUBLIC HEALTH
|Samantha Turner
|Jimmy Hughes
|Amber White
|COMMUNITY PLANNING & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
|Julius Oliver
|Pat Kelly
|Mike Ray
|EDUCATION
|Julius Oliver
|Amber White
|Pat Kelly
|ZONING
|Samantha Turner
|Julius Oliver
|Jimmy Hughes
|CLIMATE CHANGE
|Anita Davis
|Julius Oliver
|Mike Ray