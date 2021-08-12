Youngstown City Council votes on accepting opioid lawsuit settlement money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council has voted to approve money from an opioid lawsuit settlement.

The city could receive around one million dollars to help with the opioid epidemic.

This money never has to be repaid.

It’s part of a $26 billion class action lawsuit settlement against Johnson and Johnson and three pharmaceutical distributors.

That money can be spent on treatment, education and other community needs related to opioids.

“I’m hoping that intervention also means a law enforcement component. We haven’t been given a specific directive as to whether or not that’s accurate,” said Jeff Limbian, Youngstown law director.

The settlement ends a government probe assessing if the companies are partially to blame for the opioid epedemic.

The deadline for other local governments to sign on is Friday.

Depending how many communities accept the money will determine how much each municipality will get.