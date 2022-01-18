Youngstown city council urges ‘be patient’ in clearing side streets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The recent winter storm continued to impact the Valley Tuesday night.

While main roads around Youngstown were clearer, many neighbors were still waiting for their streets to be cleared making it difficult for people to leave and return to their homes.

“I work the night shift. When I came back in, I was stuck in the entrance, so I couldn’t come to my house,” said Christanie Cardona of Youngstown.

Youngstown City council members have been getting phone calls about the side streets.



“Emails, voicemails, text messages from my constituents. A lot of concerns,” said 4th ward councilman Mike Ray.

“Not much complimentary right now. They were initially because people understood that this was bad,” said 6th ward councilwoman Anita Davis.

Councilwoman Davis drove around her ward and saw multiple streets still completely covered with snow. She even had to make her own detours to get downtown.



“I had to back up on Helena because it was blocked. I had to back up off of Lucy Street it was blocked with stuck cars,” said councilwoman Davis.

As crews continue to clear those side streets, council members are encouraging neighbors in their ward to stay patient.



“It just takes a lot of time. The city has over 1,100 lane miles of road. It takes a long time to get that all cleared. They’re out there working around the clock 24/7,” said councilman Ray.

“They don’t have any choice. You’re going to have to be patient, folks. That’s the reality of the situation,” said councilwoman Davis.

If you live in Youngstown, you can track the plows here.