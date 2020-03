Usually, the budget is read over a three-day period

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Council held a special session Monday morning to approve the 2020 appropriation budget.

The budget needed to be approved by the end of March. Usually, the budget is read over a three-day period, but the council voted to suspend that rule.

Legislation for the appropriation budget was passed. You can view the 2020 Appropriation Budget in the provided document.