Youngstown City Council never approved already finished demo of downtown building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday night, Youngstown City Council sent a message to the administration of Mayor Tito Brown, “Don’t be taking action that requires council approval before council approves it.”

During their meeting, council voted 4-3 not to approve $48,000 for the demolition of the former Anthony’s on the River property on Oak Hill Avenue.

But, the demolition started on Saturday, before council even had the chance to discuss it.

First Ward councilman Julius Oliver says the building did not need to be torn down.

“My thing is when you circumvent city council, you ultimately circumvent the citizens of the city because that’s who we represent. When you do stuff like that, you’re basically dealing with the same type of tyrannical government we’re dealing with in the White House. If the checks and balance system [doesn’t] work, it means only one person is calling the shots and they can’t be checked,” he said.

What’s unsure now is how the $48,000 bill for the demolition project is going to be paid.

Youngstown City Council did, however, approve to place an issue on the November ballot that would allow council to set the salaries of the finance and law directors. Currently, the salaries are 80% of the mayor’s.