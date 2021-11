YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Next week’s finance committee meeting and regular meeting of Youngstown City Council has been canceled.



It’s because council clerk Valencia Marrow says the Law Department failed to meet a deadline.

Since Thursday is a holiday and there will be no staff available on Friday, Marrow set a deadline of noon Wednesday to have all legislation submitted for consideration.



Therefore, all items will be moved to the regular meeting on December 1.