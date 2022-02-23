YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council held an infrastructure meeting on Wednesday with the goal of managing stormwater within the city.

Members talked about introducing regulations and ordinances. The goals are to help reduce flooding in the city and improve the water quality in streams and rivers.

“I think the most important thing to understand, although most of the residential development in the city would be unaffected by the regulations from the enforcement standpoint, everyone will benefit from it…Because in the long run, the goal is to reduce pollutants going into the watercourses and to reduce the amount of runoff that goes into the watercourses and reduce flooding,” said Chuck Shasho, deputy director of public works.



There are two different kinds of sewers in the city — combined sewers and separate sewers.

Shasho said most of the required regulations are already in place, and they are modeling things after Mahoning County standards.

This is just an effort to make sure everyone is following the proper rules.