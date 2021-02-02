Youngstown City Council learns of significant pay raises from one department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Council learned of significant pay raises going to some city workers.

It all centers around the Clerk of Courts Office.

Monday night, the finance committee found out that 11 people in Sarah Brown-Clark’s office were promoted since September. Their pay raises total $91,000.

It comes as other departments are making cuts.

The city’s Finance Director said the clerk did nothing wrong.

He said it will, though, make it more difficult when administrators start bargaining with other departments.

Council and Mayor Tito Brown said there’s not much they can do about the raises. He said council gives Clark a budget, and it’s her discretion how she spends the money.