YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday afternoon, Youngstown City Council’s Community Planning and Economic Development Committee heard about a plan to give a three-year incentive income tax grant to a company that’s creating new jobs.

Trivium Aluminum Packaging on Performance Place plans to spend $20-40 million on one or two more lines by the end of next year. Trivium makes cans for cosmetics and beverages.

The additions could create as many as 90 jobs. Any new jobs would have the income taxes returned to Trivium in the form of a grant — 75% in 2024, 50% in 2025 and 25% in 2026.

“They contacted us because they had read how the city had assisted with Steelite in generating a job creation grant agreement,” said Youngstown Finance Director Kyle Miasek.

None of the four council members at the committee meeting objected to the grant plan for Trivium. It’s expected to be considered by the full council at their next meeting on Oct. 18.

The committee also heard from Community Development Director Beverly Posey who asked that $8 million of Youngstown’s American Rescue Plan money be spent on building new houses and rehabilitating others.