Youngstown City Council considers legislation to clarify livestock rules

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Are Youngstown residents allowed to raise chickens or other small livestock on their properties?

That was one of the topics being discussed by members of Youngstown City Council and others Friday in a meeting of the Youngstown’s Zoning Commission.

Council learned there are apparently sections of city code that conflict on the issue of livestock and where they can be raised.

“We don’t have any guidance from council to say, ‘here’s your minimum lot size or here’s your minimum setback size and if you can meet that, you can come before us,’ so we would certainly appreciate some guidance from council,” said Hunter Morrison, a representative from the Youngstown Planning Commission.

Lawyers for the city say they will work with City Council and other departments to come up with new legislation that eliminates the conflicts and clarifies rules for raising chickens and other livestock.