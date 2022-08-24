YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown City Council said yes to several projects involving American Rescue plan money on Wednesday evening. Although one project will take a bit longer to get started.

Council voted 5-1 to spend $160,000 to buy the former McDonald’s on Market Street for a police substation and community center. But since councilmember Samantha Turner — it’ll take 30 days to go into effect.

Council also approved $430,000 to renovate Lynn Park in the Southside’s 7th ward.

Also approved were $300,000 to small business grants to help grow the east end of downtown and $94,000 for home improvements and roof replacements in the 5th ward on the westside.

Council also voted to place on the November ballot a charter amendment limiting council terms to two, four-year terms and gave Mike Durkin — Superintendent of Blight Remediation and Code Enforcement — a 41% pay raise to $78,800 dollars a year.