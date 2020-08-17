Youngstown church selling Brier Hill pizza on a different day due to COVID-19

St. Anthony doesn't want to interfere with its students, who will be in school Friday

by: Sarah Mercer

Courtesy: St. Anthony Church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Anthony Church in Youngstown will soon begin selling Brier Hill pizza once again — but not without some changes due to COVID-19.

The pizza will go on sale again Sept. 12 and until further notice, the pizzas will be made on Saturday — not Friday. St. Anthony doesn’t want to interfere with its students, who will be in school.

All orders must be pre-ordered on Wednesdays or Thursdays by calling 330-360-7663. No phone calls will be taken Friday or Saturday.

There will be a limited number of pizzas made and they’ll stop taking orders once that number is reached.

When you come to pick up pizza, you must wear a mask. There will be no more than two people allowed to enter the building at a time.

There is a slight price increase. Regular pizza will be $8 and toppings will be $1 each.

St. Anthony is the last remaining Catholic church on Brier Hill, where the pizza originated.

