YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — International Overdose Awareness Day is being recognized this Wednesday, and one church held a service bringing it to light.

A “Naloxone Saves” service was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Elm Street. OhioCAN Mahoning County organized the event.

The event raises awareness to drug abuse and overdose deaths, with the message that these are preventable.

Those who attended learned how to recognize and respond to an overdose, and Narcan was provided at no cost.

Candles were also lit to honor those in Mahoning County who died from overdose in the past year.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.