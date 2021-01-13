Youngstown church looking for van’s stolen catalytic converter

The pastor of New Vision New Day Ministry says they can't afford to replace it right now

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown church needs your help after a part from its church van was stolen.

The pastor of New Vision New Day Ministry says someone broke into the church van on Jan. 4 and stole the catalytic converter.

The part itself is worth $1,500 and right now, the church says they can’t afford to replace it.

“It does leave a bad and bitter taste in your mouth, but it will not keep me from doing what I need to do in terms of taking care of the community. One bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole bunch,” said Pastor Robert G. Moore, Jr.

The church’s van now sits at an auto shop on East Midlothian.

If you have any information that could help find the missing part, you’re asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8900.