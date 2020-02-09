Youngstown church honors health professionals with special mass

This is the 24th year Saint Columba Cathedral has held a White Mass to celebrate the work of health professionals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saint Columba Cathedral honored health professionals in a special mass Sunday morning.

This is the 24th year the church has held what’s called a White Mass where they celebrate the work of doctors, nurses and all people in the medical field.

The director of pro-life, marriage and family for the church, David Schmidt, says the work health professionals do is a calling.

He added that having a faith based background is important in the tough decisions that they have to make in their field.

“They do this out of the sense of caring. They’re motivated by helping people. It’s to remind people in the health professions that they’re work is an extension of the ministry of Christ,” said Schmidt.

Those who attended the mass stood for a special blessing and also took part as greeters. After the ceremony, the church held a reception.