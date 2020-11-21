Youngstown church helps feed community, hands out groceries

With the help of donations from Light Church members, they were able to feed 250 families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown church gave back to the community Saturday as more groups continue to step up during this time of need.

The Light Church of Youngstown met at East High School to give out groceries to the community.

The idea came after the church received word that the food distribution had stopped at East High School.

Pastor Mark Jackson of the Light Church says the church’s goal is to spread the love of Christ to the community.

“Jesus said, even in the word in the Bible, when do we see you hungry, when do we see you needing clothes? He said, as much as you have done this to the least of them, you have done this unto me. So we feel when we help somebody who is in need, we are being the legs and the feet of Jesus Christ,” said Jackson.

With the help of donations from Light Church members, they were able to feed 250 families.

They also had a distribution at their Akron location.

The church is now looking to collaborate with other organizations to help those in need.