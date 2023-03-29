YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown church is wrapping up its fundraising campaign for Ukraine Wednesday night.

Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church is having its last Bingo for Ukraine.

The church has held these every Wednesday since March 1. Typically, around 130 people come out to play bingo. So far, they’ve raised over $8,000 for Ukraine.

This comes from the games and even some winners who gave their money back. Money is going toward supplies and equipment, like ambulances and generators.

The church loves seeing the community’s support for Ukraine.

“The more the church gives towards a charity like everybody nowadays, you get so much more back and we feel wonderful that we can do this,” said Chuck Woloschak, president of the church.

Tonight’s final bingo for Ukraine starts at 6:45 p.m. at the church bingo hall. They’re hoping to exceed their goal of $10,000 for the month.