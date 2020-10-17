Youngstown church distributes food, plans holiday giveaway

Organizers received 200 USDA boxes of food from a sister church in Cleveland

by: Carolyn Sistrand

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A food giveaway was held Friday at New Vision New Day Ministry in Youngstown.

Organizers received 200 USDA boxes of food from a sister church in Cleveland and decided to host a drive-thru giveaway.

Food was distributed between 4 and 6 p.m.

The church has been helping people struggling throughout the pandemic, which is why they jumped on the opportunity to bring this food back to our community.

“It’s a lot of families in need right now. A lot of homeless people. It’s really needed right now,” said Roslyn Sewell, organizer.

Fifteen boxes were also given specifically to a nursing home in Struthers.

Sewell said they plan to have more giveaways for the upcoming holiday season.

