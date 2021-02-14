Youngstown church celebrates 25 annual White Mass, prays for health care workers

Organizers say they estimated about 50 health care workers were there in addition to their usual Sunday morning crowds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, Saint Columba Cathedral celebrated its 25th annual White Mass. The mass is held every year to honor and pray for health care workers.

Organizers say they estimated about 50 health care workers were there in addition to their usual Sunday morning crowds.

They say in light of COVID-19 this year, they thought the mass was particularly sacred.

“This year, it’s even more important than ever, given the fact the health care workers have been working so hard in the field taking care of patients. This is a special day for them,” said Dr. James Karvec, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health.

The mass was planned to be live streamed, but the power went out right before it started.

Masks were required and the church marked off pews for social distancing.