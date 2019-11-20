Youngstown Christmas tree is chosen

The tree will be cut down Thursday and then will head to Central Square in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — This year’s City of Youngstown Christmas tree has been chosen.

The tree was hand-planted decades ago just miles down the road. This big tree sits on Norquest Blvd. in Austintown.

But on Thursday, it will be cut down and used as the tree to light up Downtown Youngstown.

Anastasia Dulick has lived on the property for many years. She says her late mother loved trees, and planted this tree back in 1958.

“That tree has been there ever since we’ve been in this house and you know my mother loved trees and I think she would have donated it too. If the city of Youngstown wanted that tree I think she would’ve been happy to donate it,” said Dulick.

