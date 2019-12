The plan is to decorated the tree Tuesday in preparation for Friday's parade

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown city workers and Ohio Edison were supposed to start decorating the Christmas tree Monday morning.

Instead, they worked on repairing the top of the tree, which was broken during transport.

Crews did fix the tree during installation, but Monday the top of the tree was removed for more repairs.

