Youngstown Christmas tree breaks again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The official Christmas tree for the City of Youngstown suffered a similar fate as the one last year — it broke.

The top of the tree broke as workers were placing it on a flatbed truck to take it from a property on Norquest Boulevard in Austintown to Central Square downtown.

The top 10 feet of the tree broke off, but the city’s parks and rec department said this year’s break is “manageable” and they still plan to use the tree.

The tree was donated by Anastasia Dulick of Austintown.

She was a little sad about the accident but said this beautiful tree is a survivor.

“I was so proud when a member of the parks department came along and just stuck a note in my door, saying, ‘We would like to consider your tree for the holiday lighting ceremony,’” Dulick said. “I thought, ‘My goodness gracious. What a wonderful thing to do for this tree in the memory of my mom and dad.’ I think it will be great.”

She said she will miss the tree, of course, but is going to have the area landscaped. She plans on planting another tree where the old one was.