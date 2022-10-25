CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a child pornography investigation with Youngstown police led to a raid Tuesday morning in Campbell.

Investigators say they received 13 “cyber tips” of alleged pornographic activity online.

Although the case started in Youngstown, it eventually led authorities to an apartment complex on Kendall Avenue in Campbell, where Youngstown officers, Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant.

No one was arrested, but the evidence collected will be analyzed by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.