YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lone survivor in one of Youngstown’s most sensational mafia car bombings of the 1960s will tell his story this fall.

People will get a chance to hear his story on Nov. 10, at Stambaugh Auditorium during a special event of Youngstown Mob Talk.

It was 1962 when “Cadillac” Charlie Cavallaro was killed by a car bomb at his North Side home.

But what shook everyone was that his 11-year-old son Tommy was killed and his 12-year-old son Charlie, Jr. was injured.

Now, on Nov. 10, Charlie, Jr. for the first time publicly will tell his side of the story, of what happened that day and what his life has been like since.

Tickets go on sale July 14, at the Stambaugh Auditorium box office.