Youngstown cancer wellness organization receives grant

The grant is to provide no cost wigs and accessories for people living with a cancer diagnosis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A cancer wellness organization in Youngstown received a $7,500 grant Saturday.

Yellow Brick Place received the grant from the Arnett Family, Kennedy Family and First Place Community funds held at the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

The grant will further expand programming at Yellow Brick Place, which offers no-cost wigs and accessories along with educational sessions with Valley experts on proper use and wear.

“Our mission remains rooted in caring for people with a cancer diagnosis, with non-medical services such as the Your Beauty Program and our wig bank,” said Carol Apinis, Board Chair of Yellow Brick Place. “These dollars are critical as many organizations have divested similar programs. Our clients continue to fight cancer with courage, and we are grateful to be part of that journey along with the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.”

Yellow Brick Place was founded in 2015 by two cancer survivors, Donne Detweiler and Anna Aey, with a vision to support and educate cancer patients and those closest to them by providing individual and group services that nourish and comfort the mind, body and spirit during the fight against cancer.