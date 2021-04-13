Youngstown canceling upcoming J&J vaccine clinics at YSU, Covelli Centre

It’s in response to recommendations from the FDA and the CDC

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Health District is temporarily stopping the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, canceling some of the city’s upcoming clinics.

It’s in response to recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination clinic scheduled Tuesday at Youngstown State University was canceled.

Clinics scheduled Wednesday and April 22 at the Covelli Centre have also been canceled.

Youngstown officials say they have plenty of open appointments for two Moderna vaccination clinics for April 20 and 21. These will be held at Congregation Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm St.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Youngstown City Health District website.