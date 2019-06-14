Youngstown camp teaches those with disabilities to ride bicycles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - A special week-long camp wrapped up Friday at Glenwood Middle School in Youngstown.

It's called "I Can Bike Camp."

Young campers living with disabilities learn to ride bikes. They spend five days in small groups picking up skills.

Kids start out with modified bikes and then work their way up to traditional two-wheeled versions.

Organizers say the benefits add up.

"We provide the ability for individuals of all disabilities -- Down Syndrome, autism, all different disabilities -- to learn to ride a conventional two-wheeled bike. It is not only a physical activity, but it can also provide a means of transportation in the future, and it's really just an inclusive activity," said Michele Jones, of the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

Jones said roughly 80 to 90% of the campers can ride a bike independently by the end of the week.

Congressman Bill Johnson passed out awards to the riders.