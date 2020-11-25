Youngstown business invests in art despite pandemic troubles, leading to award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit a lot of different businesses hard and many artists have struggled. But, one local business owner felt it was important to support local art despite his own troubles this year.

“We couldn’t really afford to do it when we did it,” said Nathan Offerdahl, owner of Westside Bowl.

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt businesses, making it difficult to invest in improvements. But, Westside Bowl in Youngstown still decided to install a large mural this year when Cleveland artist Dave Witke was available.

“It doesn’t increase the value of the building to anybody but me, but it’s one of those investments that you get to make in a weird time that makes some of the other stuff feel a little bit better,” Offerdahl said.

Westside Bowl is only open for carryout food right now and doesn’t have live music or bowling.

Offerdahl says the new mural has helped cheer him up during this difficult year and it actually won his business a Youngstown CityScape Beautification Award.

“It was nice to get the recognition for it. It’s not why we did it, obviously, we’re trying to beautify the building,” Offerdahl said.

Westside Bowl was the only business to win that award this year.

CityScape says the awards are a way to recognize the city’s energy and thank people who help Youngstown look inviting.

Offerdahl is glad to be able to support the art community during this difficult time. He already has plans to add another mural.