Youngstown Business Incubator sign memorandum with University of Texas to create more jobs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with the Youngstown Business Incubator say a new memorandum is a way to share what they do across the country and hopefully help create more jobs in the Valley.

Monday morning, YBI’s Chief Executive Officer and the chairperson for the Chamber of Commerce in El Pas, Texas, signed a memorandum of understanding.

The goal will be to work together, along with students and faculty at both Youngstown State and the University of Texas at El Paso, to create new manufacturing technologies.

Both sides hope this will lead to economic growth in this country, instead of going overseas.

“This is a nation founded on manufacturing. This is what we do, and then somehow, we figured out to outsource everything to other countries, and that needs to stop, and that needs to change because we cannot rely on other people to make things for us,” said Dr. Ahsan Choudhuri of the University of Texas at El Paso.

Supporters of the agreement hope smaller companies will eventually be able to use the technologies developed here and in Texas to supply contractors in the defense and aerospace industries.